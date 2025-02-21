AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
FCCL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-2.9%)
FFL 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FLYNG 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.78%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.28%)
MLCF 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.56 (-5.17%)
OGDC 202.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-1.13%)
PACE 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.25%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.48%)
PIBTL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.81%)
POWER 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.27%)
PPL 172.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1.26%)
PRL 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PTC 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
SEARL 96.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.42%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 17.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.95%)
TELE 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
TPLP 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.46%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (2.5%)
WAVESAPP 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,866 Decreased By -94.4 (-0.79%)
BR30 35,310 Decreased By -324.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 112,801 Decreased By -938.2 (-0.82%)
KSE30 35,036 Decreased By -291.2 (-0.82%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Group of mostly Asian migrants deported from US arrive in Costa Rica

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 05:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SAN JOSE: Costa Rica’s government received its first group of mostly Asian migrants deported from the United States on Thursday, part of a deal with Washington to temporarily house up to 200 deportees from other nations.

The deportations are part of U.S. President Donald Trump’s crackdown on unlawful migration that includes a growing number of flights to nations cooperating with him on the multinational repatriations.

The latest group of expelled migrants were flown from the city of San Diego to Costa Rican capital San Jose, from where they were sent by bus to a migrant shelter near the border with Panama.

The migrants will be allowed to stay in Costa Rica for one month, during which time officials will coordinate their voluntary return to their home countries, Deputy Security Minister Omer Badilla told reporters at the San Jose airport.

“Most of them want to return to their countries,” Badilla said, adding that those who declined would have their cases addressed on an individual basis.

The group - all part of family units - were from Uzbekistan, China, Armenia, Turkey, Afghanistan, Russia, Georgia, Vietnam, Azerbaijan, Iran, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Ghana.

US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in India

Up to 200 migrants from other nations deported by the U.S. are expected to be sent to Costa Rica as part of the most recent deal, President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday, citing the threat of U.S. tariffs on Costa Rican goods.

Also on Thursday U.S. authorities ordered 177 Venezuelan migrants flown from Guantanamo Bay to Honduras. They will later be sent to Venezuela.

Meanwhile, the Panamanian government said that three of the migrants it had received from the U.S. from other nations had requested asylum and that they could ultimately be received by other countries such as Canada.

USA Costa Rica Asian migrants

Comments

200 characters

Group of mostly Asian migrants deported from US arrive in Costa Rica

Profit-taking pulls KSE-100 down, index closes 938 points lower

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernisation plans: ISPR

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Karak IBO: ISPR

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Standard Chartered Pakistan registers Rs46bn profit in 2024

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Read more stories