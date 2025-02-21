Morgan Stanley sees more Ukraine bond weakness if ceasefire process stalls

LONDON: Ukraine sovereign credit markets could weaken further if no progress is made in the coming weeks towards a ceasefire in its near three-year long war with Russia, analysts at Morgan Stanley said on Friday.

“We estimate Ukraine sovereign credit is already pricing 60% probability of a lasting ceasefire, meaning markets could weaken further if no progress is made in the coming weeks,” the bank’s analysts said in a report.

Russia says it took control of three more east Ukrainian villages

Striking of a sustainable ceasefire could still lift the bonds though.

“By sustainable ceasefire, we mean one that is backed by credible security guarantees and an effective ceasefire management framework, in other words a big improvement from the prior Minsk agreements from 2014-15,” the report said.