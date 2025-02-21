AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Russia says it took control of three more east Ukrainian villages

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 04:51pm

MOSCOW: Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Friday that its forces had taken control of the villages of Nadiivka, Novosilka and Novoocheretuvate in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Reuters could not independently verify the advances.

Even as it embarks on talks with the United States on ending the war, Russia continues to make slow but steady gains in Donetsk, a heavily urban and industrial region, parts of which have been controlled by Russian proxies since 2014.

Russia declared in September 2022 that it had incorporated Donetsk and three other Ukrainian regions as part of its own territory, even though its forces did not fully control them - a move condemned as illegal by most countries at the United Nations.

