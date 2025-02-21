One of my most satisfying innings, India’s Gill says after match-winning century

Opener Shubman Gill was happy to have finished the job on a difficult track after his unbeaten 101 guided India to a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy in Dubai on Thursday.

The Indian dressing room had sent out a message to Gill to not give up his wicket as they came under pressure losing three wickets within 32 runs during the chase, the player-of-the-match revealed during the post-match presentation.

“At one point, there was a bit of pressure on us. The message was sent from outside that I have to try to bat till the end and that’s what I tried to do,” Gill said after completing his eighth century in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

India captain Rohit plans dinner atonement for ruining Axar’s hat-trick

“Definitely one of the most satisfying innings that I have played and my first century in ICC events. Very satisfying and very happy with the way I performed.”

India face Pakistan in their second group stage match on Sunday.

The ninth edition of the Champions Trophy, being held in Pakistan and Dubai, kicked off on February 19 and the final is set for March 9.