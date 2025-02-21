AIRLINK 189.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.6%)
BOP 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
CNERGY 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 41.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.27%)
FFL 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.97%)
FLYNG 25.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.94%)
HUBC 130.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 14.37 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.83%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
MLCF 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-5.27%)
OGDC 202.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-0.98%)
PACE 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.62%)
PAEL 41.20 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.96%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.3%)
PIBTL 8.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
POWER 10.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.72%)
PPL 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-1.11%)
PRL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PTC 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
SEARL 96.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.06%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.83%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 11.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.55%)
TRG 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.39%)
WAVESAPP 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.83%)
BR100 11,879 Decreased By -82.1 (-0.69%)
BR30 35,391 Decreased By -243.4 (-0.68%)
KSE100 112,978 Decreased By -760.8 (-0.67%)
KSE30 35,094 Decreased By -233.8 (-0.66%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Amazon’s MGM Studios gains creative control over ‘James Bond’ franchise

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 02:08pm
Daniel Craig poses as he arrives at the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. Reuters
Daniel Craig poses as he arrives at the world premiere of the new James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ at the Royal Albert Hall in London, Britain, September 28, 2021. Reuters

Amazon’s MGM Studios will take creative control of the ‘James Bond’ film franchise under a new joint venture with longtime rights holders Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, the technology giant said on Thursday.

The move clears uncertainty over one of Hollywood’s most popular and longest-running movie series after a December report in the Wall Street Journal said that relations between Broccoli and Amazon had strained, dampening hopes of a new film.

The Bond franchise, whose most recent film ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021 garnered nearly $800 million in global box office collections, will continue to be co-owned by all the parties, Amazon said.

James Bond 007 producers to receive honorary Oscars

The company bought MGM studios in 2022, including its vast catalog with over 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, to better compete with streaming rivals including Netflix and Walt Disney. That gave Amazon distribution rights to the Bond series but not creative control.

“I feel it is time to focus on my other projects,” said Broccoli. Wilson and Broccoli are half-siblings who have controlled the franchise since 1995.

Thursday’s deal will allow Amazon to take on a more hands-on role with the series as fans await the 26th Bond film and the reveal of who will don the iconic tuxedo after Daniel Craig’s 2021 exit.

‘Happy Valley’ actor James Norton, ‘Divergent’ star Theo James and ‘Kick-Ass’ actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson are among those with the highest odds to play the suave spy according to betting website Ladbrokes, although fans have speculated about heavyweights including Idris Elba and Henry Cavill.

Broccoli has hinted the next Bond will be a man in his thirties, ensuring a long run in the role.

Inspired by Ian Fleming’s novels, the Bond franchise has spanned over 60 years, grossing more than $7 billion at the global box office, making it one of the most successful ever.

On the famous Greek island of Santorini, hotel owner Yanis Konstantinou is preparing for tourists that may not arrive.

“We … look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world,” Mike Hopkins, head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios said.

Amazon James Bond MGM Studios

Comments

200 characters

Amazon’s MGM Studios gains creative control over ‘James Bond’ franchise

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 300 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Read more stories