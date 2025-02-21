AIRLINK 189.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.4%)
BOP 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
CNERGY 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.71%)
FFL 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.17%)
FLYNG 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-3.87%)
HUBC 130.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.85%)
KOSM 6.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.54%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-5.07%)
OGDC 203.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.65%)
PACE 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.94%)
PAEL 41.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.37%)
PIAHCLA 16.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.45%)
PPL 173.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.48%)
PRL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.52%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.01%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.48%)
SYM 17.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.79%)
TELE 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.57%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.63%)
TRG 63.91 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.63%)
BR100 11,905 Decreased By -56.3 (-0.47%)
BR30 35,516 Decreased By -119.2 (-0.33%)
KSE100 113,123 Decreased By -615.7 (-0.54%)
KSE30 35,144 Decreased By -183.2 (-0.52%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Electric transport groups urge EU not to ease CO2 emission rules

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 01:34pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The European Union should reject European automakers’ push to weaken 2025 CO2 car emission targets and related fines, two European electric transport groups wrote in a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

The letter, seen by Reuters, said the EU executive, which will present auto sector plans on March 5, should not accept slower phasing in of emission targets or basing fines on a multi-year average and that any fines should go to subsidise the bloc’s transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

EU carmakers, which are struggling to compete with Chinese rivals and bracing for U.S. tariffs, are urging the Commission to grant relief from fines they say could rise to 15 billion euros ($15.7 billion) if their fleets do not meet CO2 emission limits in 2025.

Any flexibility that pushes back the 2025 CO2 limits will only put Europe further behind China in EVs and have a chilling effect on EU investment plans in charging infrastructure, battery development and manufacturing, the letter from E-Mobility Europe and ChargeUp Europe said.

E-Mobility Europe represents EV makers, supply chain companies, fleet owners and infrastructure providers, while ChargeUp Europe focuses on the EV charging industry. Tesla is a member of both.

EU automakers say the problem they face is a shortage of demand, due in part to consumer concerns about inadequate charging infrastructure.

Aurelien de Meaux, chief executive of charging company Electra, said this was a false narrative and that EU charging stations could accept five to seven times more vehicles without being saturated and that his sector was investing billions of euros in infrastructure expansion.

“It would be a disaster to backpedal on policy,” he said.

First-ever commercial shipment: BYD electric vehicles arrive at port

The groups said in the letter that the 2025 CO2 targets are achievable, pointing to 11 new models priced under 25,000 being launched and January 2025 EV sales up 40% year-on-year.

De Meaux also said the 15 billion euro fine figure was based on sales in the first six months of 2024 and so wrong. He said projections pointed to fines of perhaps 4-6 billion euros, which could be halved through trading credits with other companies.

The groups support targets or incentives for corporate fleets to electrify, given they make up about 60% of new car sales.

European Union Ursula von der Leyen EU carmakers CO2 car emission Electric transport groups

Comments

200 characters

Electric transport groups urge EU not to ease CO2 emission rules

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses nearly 300 points

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

World Bank’s MIGA pledges support for Pakistan’s financial sector, capital markets

Africa-1 submarine cable to make landfall in Karachi

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

South Africa bat first against Afghanistan in Champions Trophy Group B match

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Read more stories