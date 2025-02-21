AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
ICC Champions Trophy 2025

quotes 1

Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 12:35pm

Nice to get them first up. It’s always nice to beat England, one of those teams that you definitely get up a little bit more for.


Adam Zampa, Australian bowler


quotes 1

