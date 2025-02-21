ICC Champions Trophy 2025
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 20
|
279.53
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 20
|
279.33
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 20
|
150.28
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 20
|
0.90
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 20
|
1.27
|
Euro to USD / Feb 20
|
1.05
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 20
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 20
|
6,117.52
|
India Sensex / Feb 20
|
75,735.96
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 20
|
38,675.13
|
Nasdaq / Feb 20
|
19,962.36
|
Hang Seng / Feb 20
|
23,215.67
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 20
|
8,662.97
|
Dow Jones / Feb 20
|
44,176.65
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 20
|
22,314.65
|
France CAC40 / Feb 20
|
8,122.58
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 20
|
72.57
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 20
|
17,785
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 20
|
264,917
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 20
|
2,932.48
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 20
|
67.67
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 21
|
256.13
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 21
|
263.95
|Stock
|Price
|
Organic Meat (R) / Feb 21
The Organic Meat Company Limited (R)(TOMCLR)
|
4.93
▲ 0.72 (17.1%)
|
UDL International / Feb 21
UDL International Limited(UDLI)
|
8.36
▲ 1 (13.59%)
|
Tri-Star Power / Feb 21
Tri-Star Power Limited(TSPL)
|
7.80
▲ 0.88 (12.72%)
|
Jauharabad Sug / Feb 21
Jauharabad Sugar Mills Limited(JSML)
|
32.32
▲ 2.94 (10.01%)
|
Al-Khair Gadoon / Feb 21
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited(AKGL)
|
39.60
▲ 3.6 (10%)
|
Dadex Eternit / Feb 21
Dadex Eternit Limited(DADX)
|
67.76
▲ 6.16 (10%)
|
Int. Knit. / Feb 21
International Knitwear Limited(INKL)
|
16.06
▲ 1.46 (10%)
|
Idrees Tex. / Feb 21
Idrees Textile Mills Limited(IDRT)
|
17.20
▲ 1.56 (9.97%)
|
Ideal Sp. / Feb 21
Ideal Spinning Mills Limited(IDSM)
|
16.76
▲ 1.52 (9.97%)
|
J.K.Spinning / Feb 21
J.K. Spinning Mills Limited(JKSM)
|
87.80
▲ 7.45 (9.27%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba / Feb 21
Burj Clean Energy Modaraba(GEM)(GEMBCEM)
|
8.75
▼ -1 (-10.26%)
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
31.10
▼ -3.46 (-10.01%)
|
Ashfaq Textile / Feb 21
Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited(ASHT)
|
14.50
▼ -1.57 (-9.77%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Feb 21
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
11.50
▼ -1.2 (-9.45%)
|
Fecto Cement / Feb 21
Fecto Cement Limited(FECTC)
|
99.99
▼ -8.49 (-7.83%)
|
First Elite Cap.Mod / Feb 21
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
6.50
▼ -0.53 (-7.54%)
|
Saritow Spinning / Feb 21
Saritow Spinning Mills Limited(SSML)
|
23
▼ -1.75 (-7.07%)
|
Punjab Mod / Feb 21
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
4.68
▼ -0.32 (-6.4%)
|
Shield Corp. / Feb 21
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
256.21
▼ -17.48 (-6.39%)
|
Jubilee Spinning / Feb 21
Jubilee Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd.(JUBS)
|
9.91
▼ -0.67 (-6.33%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 21
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
91,476,864
▲ 0.1
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 21
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
73,707,472
▼ -0.92
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 21
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
58,967,212
▼ -0.02
|
Maple Leaf Cement / Feb 21
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited(MLCF)
|
53,404,357
▼ -0.85
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 21
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
33,854,156
▲ 0.09
|
D.G.K.Cement / Feb 21
D.G. Khan Cement Company Limited(DGKC)
|
32,200,333
▼ -2.11
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 21
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
31,908,464
▲ 0.01
|
Power Cement / Feb 21
Power Cement Limited(POWER)
|
24,569,884
▼ -0.22
|
Lotte Chemical / Feb 21
Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited(LOTCHEM)
|
20,233,347
▲ 0.36
|
At-Tahur Ltd. / Feb 21
At-Tahur Limited(PREMA)
|
17,281,503
▼ -3.46
