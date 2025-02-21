AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.12%)
FFL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.66%)
FLYNG 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.72%)
HUBC 130.72 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.08%)
HUMNL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.96%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.72%)
OGDC 204.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.4%)
PACE 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.72%)
PAEL 42.19 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (3.38%)
PIAHCLA 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.15%)
POWER 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
PPL 174.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.08%)
PRL 35.19 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.38%)
PTC 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
SEARL 97.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
SYM 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
TELE 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.05%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.64%)
TRG 64.36 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (4.38%)
WAVESAPP 11.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.11%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.4 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,639 Increased By 4 (0.01%)
KSE100 113,609 Decreased By -130.2 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,311 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 12:33pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that Israel would make Hamas pay for failing to release the body of hostage Shiri Bibas as agreed.

“We will act with determination to bring Shiri home along with all our hostages - both living and dead - and ensure Hamas pays the full price for this cruel and evil violation of the agreement,” he said in a video statement.

The statement came after Israeli specialists said that one of the four bodies handed over by Hamas on Thursday was an unidentified woman and not Shiri Bibas, whose two sons, Kfir and Ariel were handed over and identified.

Hamas accuses Netanyahu of ‘procrastinating’ over second phase of Gaza truce

Netanyahu accused Hamas of acting “in an unspeakably cynical manner” by placing the body of a Gaza woman in the coffin instead of Shiri Bibas, who was kidnapped along with her two sons and her husband, Yarden, during the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Hamas has not issued any public comment so far on the Israeli accusation, which threatens to derail the fragile ceasefire agreement reached with U.S. backing and with the help of Qatari and Egyptian mediators last month.

However, it was not immediately clear whether it would delay or prevent the handover of six living hostages due for release on Saturday, or whether it would interrupt the start of negotiations for a second phase of the ceasefire, expected in the coming days.

Benjamin Netanyahu MENA Gaza Hamas Israel and Hamas Israel Hamas conflict Shiri Bibas

Comments

200 characters

Israeli PM Netanyahu says Hamas will pay for not returning Shiri Bibas

Range-bound trading at PSX, KSE-100 loses over 130 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

Trump aid cut imperils water scheme in Pakistan’s Jacobabad

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

Stock split: Lucky Cement approves sub division to enhance investor participation

Oil steady, heads for weekly gain amid improving demand, supply jitters

China backs Trump’s Ukraine peace bid at G20 as US allies rally behind Zelenskiy

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Read more stories