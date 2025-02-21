AIRLINK 189.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
World

South Korea police say building case against Yoon for obstructing arrest

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 12:12pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean police are formally building a case against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over accusations he obstructed the execution of an arrest warrant, a police spokesperson said on Friday.

A South Korean court issued an arrest warrant for Yoon on December 31 in a criminal investigation accusing the suspended leader of insurrection over his martial law decree last year.

The warrant, however, was not executed until January 15 after Yoon did not comply and the Presidential Security Service blocked investigators for days.

Police have been investigating Yoon on suspicion of the special obstruction of public duty since around January 3, a police spokesperson said by text message.

The crime is punishable by up to five years in jail, according to South Korean law.

Yoon has said that his short-lived declaration of martial law did not constitute insurrection, one of only two charges a sitting president is not immune from.

South Korea investigators ask prosecutors to indict Yoon for insurrection, abuse of power

Yoon’s lawyers did not have an immediate comment on Friday, but they have previously said the arrest warrant was invalid because the probe was not conducted properly.

The suspended leader’s immunity from most criminal charges will end if he is ousted by the Constitutional Court which is in the final phases of deliberating on his impeachment.

The Constitutional Court said on Thursday that the court will hear final statements from Yoon and parliament in the next hearing in Yoon’s trial on whether to oust him or restore his presidential powers.

Analysts have forecast a ruling could be made in March.

