COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir was briefed on Friday on the modernisation plan of British Army and Deep Recce Strike Brigade.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the invitation of CGS UK Army General Roland Walker, the COAS had a field visit to Warminster and Larkhill Garrisons.

“Niche technologies including AI and uncrewed systems were also showcased by the British Army during the visit,” the ISPR said.

The army chief is on an official visit to the United Kingdom to participate in the 7th Regional Stabilization Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

On his arrival, the COAS was accorded a warm and dignified welcome, including a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground, presented by an impeccably turned-out contingent.

As per the ISPR, the army chief will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership including Mr Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of Defence Staff UK, General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, and Mr Jonathan Nicholas Powell, the UK National Security Advisor.

He will hold discussions with Ms Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, to address shared challenges and underscore the importance of fostering deeper collaboration.