AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.19%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
MLCF 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.23%)
OGDC 204.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.25%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.16%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SEARL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
SYM 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.8%)
TELE 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 62.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,623 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 113,670 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 35,316 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.03%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Palm oil: India key to future prices

BR Research Published 21 Feb, 2025 07:54am

Cooking oil prices in Pakistan’s retail market have hit a 15-month high. The surge comes on the back of rising palm oil import costs, which have pushed domestic prices higher. January 2025 saw the highest import unit price in over two years, crossing $1,130 per ton. With Ramadan around the corner, prices are expected to remain firm.

Pakistan’s palm oil import bill for July-January FY25 stands at $1.9 billion—up 17 percent year-on-year. Import quantities have also increased, averaging 270,000 tons per month, up 9 percent year-on-year. The last time import volumes were higher during this period was in FY21 when COVID-induced price drops and Afghanistan’s border situation led to excessive inflows, including through smuggling. This time, it appears more of a demand-driven surge.

Global market movements are shaping the outlook. Palm oil prices have been on the rise, but a key concern emerged when India’s January 2025 palm oil imports hit a 14-year low. India—the world’s largest palm oil buyer—is witnessing a shift in edible oil consumption. Soybean oil, once a close competitor, is now outpacing palm oil imports. Price advantage has played a key role in this shift.

The upcoming Ramadan will be a critical test for palm oil demand. Historically, demand spikes in both India and Pakistan ahead of the fasting month. If Indian demand rebounds, palm oil’s price rally could extend further. However, if soybean oil continues to eat into palm oil’s market share, the price momentum may slow. February’s trade data from India will be a key signal for the market.

For Pakistan, palm oil remains the single largest food import. In January 2025, both the quantity and value of imports hit a two-year high. Given the supply tightness and high consumption during Ramadan, spot prices are expected to stay strong. Traders remain confident in the bull run, at least in the near term.

Longer-term price stability will depend on multiple factors—Indian demand, global edible oil competition, and exchange rate movements. For now, Pakistan’s importers and consumers should brace for continued high prices.

Palm Oil edible oil cooking oil prices palm oil import bil Pakistan’s palm oil import bill palm oil buyer

Comments

200 characters

Palm oil: India key to future prices

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

Read more stories