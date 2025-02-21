AIRLINK 189.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.5%)
Bullish trend persists

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

KARACHI: A bullish trend continued on third consecutive day Thursday as Pakistan Stock Exchange closed on a positive note with increased trading activity due to strong interest of local investors coupled with institutional support.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased by 396.72 points or 0.35 percent and closed at 113,739.16 points. The index crossed 114,000 level to hit 114,202.14 points intraday high, however closed at lower level due to profit-taking in some stocks.

Trading activity also improved as daily volumes on the ready counter increased to 787.438 million shares as compared to 667.719 million shares traded on Wednesday. The daily traded value on the ready counter increased to Rs 33.097 billion against previous session’s Rs 25.734 billion.

BRIndex100 gained 56.38 points or 0.47 percent to close at 11,960.86 points with total daily turnover of 730.579 million shares.

BRIndex30 surged by 274.55 points or 0.78 percent to close at 35,634.78 points with total daily trading volumes of 495.207 million shares.

Foreign investors however remained on the selling side and withdrew $1.849 million from the local equity market. Total market capitalization increased by Rs 48 billion to Rs 14.028 trillion. Out of total 453 active scrips, 223 closed in positive and 176 in negative while the value of 54 stocks remained unchanged.

Pak Int. Bulk Terminal was the volume leader with 91.476 million shares and gained Rs 0.58 to close at Rs 8.69 followed by Fauji Cement that increased by Rs 2.86 to close at Rs 43.41 with 73.707 million shares. K-Electric lost Rs 0.17 to close at Rs 4.71 with 58.967 million shares.

Hoechst Pakistan and Lucky Core Industries were the top gainers increasing by Rs 125.03 and Rs 58.24 respectively to close at Rs 2,968.05 and Rs 1,248.04 while Unilever Pakistan Foods and Abbott Laboratories Pakistan were the top losers declining by Rs 272.51 and Rs 124.62 respectively to close at Rs 23,115.00 and Rs 1,121.61.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporation said stocks closed higher amid strong earnings and upbeat global equities. Intraday pressure remained on jittery Asian stocks, $420 million dismal current account deficit for January 2025 and surging Government bond yields.

He said speculations ahead of Pak IMF review talks next month, WB pledge of over $40 billion investment, and higher global crude oil prices played catalyst role in bullish close at PSX.

BR Automobile Assembler Index decreased by 87.85 points or 0.4 percent to close at 21,882.63 points with total turnover of 5.963 million shares.

BR Cement Index surged by 450.51 points or 3.68 percent to close at 12,702.98 points with 208.916 million shares.

BR Commercial Banks Index gained 30.37 points or 0.1 percent to close at 30,436.61 points with 69.076 million shares.

BR Power Generation and Distribution Index declined by 181.42 points or 0.97 percent to close at 18,575.68 points with 73.200 million shares.

BR Oil and Gas Index added 74.74 points or 0.67 percent to close at 11,230.38 points with 30.919 million shares.

BR Tech. & Comm. Index closed at 5,180.76 points, up 12.75 points or 0.25 percent with 70.044 million shares.

An analyst at Topline Securities said the KSE-100 Index showed a positive trend, bolstered by strong results, and concluded the day on a high note. It reached a peak of 114,202 points and ended at 113,739 points, gaining 397 points or 0.35 percent.

This uptick was mainly driven by CHCC, FCCL, PIOC, DGKC, and MCB, which together accounted for plus 353 points of the total gain.

