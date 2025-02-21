AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 42.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.19%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.64%)
MLCF 48.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.23%)
OGDC 204.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.25%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.4%)
PAEL 41.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.2%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
PPL 174.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.16%)
PRL 35.18 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
SEARL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
SYM 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.8%)
TELE 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
TRG 62.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,623 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 113,670 Decreased By -69.4 (-0.06%)
KSE30 35,316 Decreased By -11.9 (-0.03%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

$1bn climate finance talks next week

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: An International Monetary Fund mission will arrive in Islamabad next week to discuss around $1 billion in climate financing for Pakistan, an adviser to the country’s finance minister said on Thursday.

Khurram Schehzad told Reuters that the mission would visit from February 24 to 28 for a “review and discussion” of climate resilience funding.

The disbursement will take place under the Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust, created in 2022 to provide long-term concessional cash for climate-related spending, such as adaptation and transitioning to cleaner energy.

Climate financing increase exhorted: PM urges investors to tap green energy openings

Pakistan made a formal request in October last year for around $1 billion in funding from the IMF under the trust, to address the nation’s vulnerability to climate change.

Pakistan’s Geo News TV had earlier reported that the IMF would issue the $1 billion for climate financing next week.

The country’s economy is on a long path to recovery after being stabilized under a $7 billion IMF Extended Fund Facility it secured late last year.

Another IMF mission will arrive in Pakistan in the first week of March for a first review of that facility, Schehzad said.

The Global Climate Risk Index places Pakistan among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Floods in 2022, which scientists said were aggravated by global warming, affected at least 33 million people and killed more than 1,700. The country’s economic struggles and high debt burden impinged its ability to respond to the disaster.

Pakistan IMF climate change floods climate finance IMF and Pakistan Khurram Schehzad Advisor to Finance Minister climate risks

Comments

200 characters

$1bn climate finance talks next week

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

Read more stories