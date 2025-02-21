Twin cities: ‘All Afghans except those holding valid visas must leave by 28th’

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has informed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that all Afghan nationals—except those holding valid visas—must leave the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28.

The decision was taken in view of growing involvement of Afghan nationals in crimes, said the sources.

For Afghans holding resettlement or relocation documents for third countries, the government has extended the deadline to March 31.

However, those currently residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi must relocate outside these cities before the February 28 deadline.

The Afghan Chargé d’affaires, Sardar Shakeeb, had also come down very hard on Pakistan’s decision on mass expulsion of Afghan nationals, holding valid Afghan Citizens Card (ACCs) and Proof of Registration (PoRs) Cards.

The holders of PoR cards and ACCs have been living in Pakistan for many years.

UNHCR Spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi, while talking to Business Recorder has expressed grave concern over the decision, stressing the deep-rooted family and business ties many Afghans have in Pakistan.

He stated that it had consistently advocated for a more considerate approach over the past two months, urging authorities to factor in these longstanding connections.

However, the government has chosen to proceed with the plan, Afridi said.

The move is expected to have immediate repercussions on livelihoods and children’s education, the UNHCR spokesperson said, adding it has called on Pakistan to uphold human rights standards while implementing the relocation measures, ensuring due process for affected individuals.

The agency also highlighted that many undocumented Afghans have legitimate international protection needs and should not be forcibly repatriated.

The UNHCR has urged Pakistani authorities to exercise flexibility, particularly, for vulnerable groups such as ethnic and religious minorities, women and girls, journalists, human rights activists, and artists, including musicians, who could face persecution if returned to Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government has yet to clarify the enforcement mechanisms for this directive or the assistance, if any, that will be provided to affected individuals, the sources disclosed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025