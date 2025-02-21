AIRLINK 189.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.35%)
BOP 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
CNERGY 7.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 42.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.34%)
FFL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.05%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.69%)
MLCF 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.54%)
OGDC 204.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.14%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.42 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.49%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 8.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
POWER 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.27%)
PPL 174.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.03%)
PRL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.64%)
PTC 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.84%)
SEARL 98.10 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.77%)
SYM 18.05 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.35%)
TELE 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.05 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.63%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 11,937 Decreased By -23.8 (-0.2%)
BR30 35,623 Decreased By -12.3 (-0.03%)
KSE100 113,617 Decreased By -121.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 35,293 Decreased By -34.2 (-0.1%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Twin cities: ‘All Afghans except those holding valid visas must leave by 28th’

Naveed Siddiqui Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has informed the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) that all Afghan nationals—except those holding valid visas—must leave the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi by February 28.

The decision was taken in view of growing involvement of Afghan nationals in crimes, said the sources.

For Afghans holding resettlement or relocation documents for third countries, the government has extended the deadline to March 31.

However, those currently residing in Islamabad and Rawalpindi must relocate outside these cities before the February 28 deadline.

The Afghan Chargé d’affaires, Sardar Shakeeb, had also come down very hard on Pakistan’s decision on mass expulsion of Afghan nationals, holding valid Afghan Citizens Card (ACCs) and Proof of Registration (PoRs) Cards.

The holders of PoR cards and ACCs have been living in Pakistan for many years.

UNHCR Spokesperson Qaiser Khan Afridi, while talking to Business Recorder has expressed grave concern over the decision, stressing the deep-rooted family and business ties many Afghans have in Pakistan.

He stated that it had consistently advocated for a more considerate approach over the past two months, urging authorities to factor in these longstanding connections.

However, the government has chosen to proceed with the plan, Afridi said.

The move is expected to have immediate repercussions on livelihoods and children’s education, the UNHCR spokesperson said, adding it has called on Pakistan to uphold human rights standards while implementing the relocation measures, ensuring due process for affected individuals.

The agency also highlighted that many undocumented Afghans have legitimate international protection needs and should not be forcibly repatriated.

The UNHCR has urged Pakistani authorities to exercise flexibility, particularly, for vulnerable groups such as ethnic and religious minorities, women and girls, journalists, human rights activists, and artists, including musicians, who could face persecution if returned to Afghanistan.

The Pakistani government has yet to clarify the enforcement mechanisms for this directive or the assistance, if any, that will be provided to affected individuals, the sources disclosed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

UNHCR Pakistan and Afghanistan Afghan nationals visas valid visas

Comments

200 characters

Twin cities: ‘All Afghans except those holding valid visas must leave by 28th’

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories