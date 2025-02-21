AIRLINK 189.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
Print 2025-02-21

WEPL reports Rs3.3bn PAT for 2024

Published 21 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited (WEPL) has announced the company’s financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024.

The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.3 billion for 2024 compared to a profit of Rs 5.8 billion in 2023. It is important to note that the 2023 results included a one-time income of Rs 10.7 billion related to the waiver of Shell Group liabilities.

Recently, Shell Pakistan Limited officially changed its name to Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited, with Wafi Energy Holding Limited, an established Saudi company and affiliate of the Asyad Group, becoming the majority shareholder, holding approximately 87.78 percent of the company’s total issued share capital.

The Shell brand will remain in Pakistan through retail and brand licensing agreements, with Wafi Energy as the exclusive brand licensee.

The Lubricants business expanded its market share with Helix and Advance, while in the mining sector, the company achieved a premium win in the Saindak Gold and Copper mining project and established an exclusive partnership in the Thar Coal Project.

The Mobility business also made significant strides, expanding its network by introducing 16 new sites and rebuilding 9 existing ones. The convenience retail business demonstrated strong growth, with a 28 percent year-on-year increase.-PR

WEPL remains dedicated to operational excellence, safety, strengthening its financial position, and fulfilling its responsible role in society.

