Pakistan

UK surgeons to perform heart surgeries of children

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: A delegation of British cardiac surgeons will be visiting the University of Child Health Sciences and the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

The delegation will be comprised of Prof Imran Saeed, Dr Umar and Dr Sandeep from the Eden Little Hearts organization. They will perform heart surgeries of innocent children at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology on February 24.

The provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique chaired a meeting which reviewed the arrangements for the visit of the British delegation to the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology. The concerned authorities also gave a briefing in this regard.

Among others, Secretary Health Punjab Azmat Mahmood, Chairman Chief Minister’s Task Force Dr Farqad Alamgir, Special Secretary Development Zeeshan Shabbir Rana, DG Protocol Inam-ur-Rehman and others attended the meeting.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif will also monitor the heart surgeries performed under the supervision of the British cardiac surgeons at the Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology.

The British delegation will also be given a complete briefing on cardiac surgery at the University of Child Health Sciences.

