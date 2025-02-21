AIRLINK 189.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
Feb 21, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Solar panels to be provided to areas without power: Minister

Published 21 Feb, 2025

KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Energy, Development and Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that solar panels will be provided where electricity has not reached as Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision is to provide electricity to everyone.

He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of electricity supply in Abdullah Rind Goth, Manghopir Town on Thursday. PPP MNA Shahida Rehmani, Manghopir Town Chairman Nawaz Ali Brohi and other PPP leaders were present on the occasion.

Nasir Shah said that Abdullah Rind Goth Manghopir Town is a pre-Pakistan settlement but has been deprived of electricity and there are more than 450 houses in Abdullah Rind Goth which are being provided with electricity for the first time through K-Electric.

He said that efforts are being made to provide the facilities available everywhere a solar park is being built near here. He said that the distribution of 200,000 solar systems has started, while the scheme to provide 500,000 solar systems will start this year and solar will be provided where electricity has not reached.

The Minister said that efforts will be made for the solar park to provide technical training to the local people and provide employment so that employment opportunities are available. He said that the citizens of Karachi will benefit from cheap electricity and work is being done on the villages that are to be regularized.

He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wants the ownership rights of houses to be with the women of the house.

He said that industries are also very important but providing electricity to the people is the top priority, this is a journey of goodness and light, we will provide electricity to every village. He placed a shawl at the shrine and prayed for peace in the country.

