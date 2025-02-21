Six killed in bus-rickshaw collision in Khanpur

KHANPUR: Six people died and 10 injured in a collision between a passenger bus and rickshaw near Al-Fardos Hotel Zahirpir on National Highway in Khanpur on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, the bus skidded off the road after a collision with a rickshaw. The accident occurred due to over speeding and fog, rescue officials said.

All the deceased were riding the rickshaw and were going to work in sugarcane fields. Dead bodies and the injured were shifted to a local hospital. The deceased were identified as Waseem, Saleem, Hashim, Afzal, Naseer and Allah Bakhsh, who were also residents of Ghazipur.

Meanwhile, driver was died and six passengers were injured when a coaster vehicle on Hazara Motorway lost control due to high speed and crashed into a wall.

The injured were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital, Mansehra. Coaster was going from Gilgit to Rawalpindi.