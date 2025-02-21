AIRLINK 189.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.21%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Sindh takes significant stride towards water sustainability

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

HYDERABAD: In an innovative initiative, the Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA) organized an awareness workshop at a local hotel in Hyderabad, showing the launch of the Sindh Water and Agriculture Transformation Project (SWAT), the Canal Modernization Project.

The workshop was attended by esteemed guests, including SIDA Managing Director Pritam Das, Project Director Jamal Manghan, General Manager Sajjad Soomro, Communication Specialist Hizbullah Mangrio, along with leaders of settlement organizations and other concerned stakeholders.

While addressing the workshop SIDA Managing Director, Pritam Das emphasized the urgency of inscribing the water scarcity in Sindh, where traditional methods of irrigation are no longer sufficient due to climate change. He highlighted the SWAT project’s objectives, which include restoring the irrigation system, ensuring timely water supply, and boosting agricultural production. The project, launched with the support of the Sindh government and the World Bank, aims to increase agricultural water productivity and improve the livelihoods of small and medium-sized farmers.

Project Director Jamal Manghan explained that the irrigation part of the SWAT project is being implemented by SIDA, with a focus on canal modernization. This new model aims to ensure fair distribution of water, preventing water theft and wastage. He highlighted that by using modern technologies in this project to make maximus output by utilizing minimum water resources. He further said that, this project also includes a comprehensive training programme for farmers, farmers’ organizations, and watercourse associations.

Project Director further explained that despite the extreme shortage of water, the agricultural water demand of farmers will be met under this project because this project has included a plan to prevent water wastage and proper use of water. Modern machinery for measuring the volume of water has also been provided. He added that the pilot project of this project is being started initially on one canal each of the three area water boards Nara Canal, Left Bank, and Ghotki Federal Canal under the management of SIDA and after executing that, it will be started in 15 canals of the three area water boards.

In workshop other concerned experts of the Project from SIDA also addressed the workshop, stating that before starting the canal modernization in Sindh, SIDA has launched a comprehensive training programme under which the relevant branches, farmers’ organizations and watercourse associations, including farmers, have been provided with information about its methods.

The pilot project will initially focus on one canal each of the three area water boards, Nara Canal, Left Bank, and Ghotki Federal Canal. Following its success, the project will be expanded to 15 canals across the three area water boards. This initiative Water Canal Modernization is expected to transform Sindh’s agriculture sector to sustainable water distribution, sustainable maximum Agriculture productions with minimum resources the maximum output of agriculture products will ensure a brighter future for the province’s farmers and communities across Sindh Province.

