Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

'Safe city projects being set up in 18 more districts'

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: Managing Director Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that Smart Safe City Projects are being set up in 18 more districts of Punjab, and very soon Smart Safe City Projects will be completed across Punjab.

He was giving briefing to a delegation of the United Nation Population Fund (UNFPA) who visited Authority headquarters on Thursday. The delegation was briefed by Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroz.

The delegation was briefed about Pakistan’s first virtual women police station, Child Safety Centre, and other departments. They were also briefed about the operations and monitoring centre of the Safe City.

The delegation was informed about the advanced features of the 15 Emergency Helpline System and the modern artificial intelligence-based system. A detailed briefing was given on AI-based traffic violations and software for identifying weapons.

The delegation expressed their thoughts, saying that Safe City has done commendable work for the protection of women and children. The establishment of the Virtual Women Police Station for women is a positive step. Later, gifts were exchanged between the Punjab Safe Cities Authority and UNFPA.

