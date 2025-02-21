AIRLINK 189.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.29%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Lesco struggles to restore power amid rains

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

LAHORE: Heavy rainfall in the Lesco region has led to multiple feeder trips, plunging several areas into darkness and causing widespread disruptions. The power outage has left citizens facing immense difficulties.

The Lesco management has apologised for the inconvenience caused to consumers and assured that restoration work is underway on the CEO’s directives. The chief executive officer of Lesco is personally monitoring the situation from the control room.

The field staff has been put on high alert to address the power crisis. The CEO has issued a high alert in all circles and divisions, ensuring prompt action to restore electricity.

The Lesco administration has appealed to valued consumers for cooperation, considering the adverse weather conditions. In case of a power outage, consumers are advised to inform Lesco and wait for the staff to arrive.

Meanwhile, citizens were cautioned to keep their children and pets away from electrical installations during the rainfall.

electricity Lesco heavy rainfall power crisis power disruptions

