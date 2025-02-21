AIRLINK 189.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.21%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-21

Govt pursuing comprehensive strategy to make country progressive: minister

Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik has said on Thursday that the government is pursuing a comprehensive strategy through innovation to make the country self-reliant and progressive.

Addressing a ceremony, the minister said innovation in the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has led to increase its production of oil up to 10,000 barrels.

The minister maintained there will be no need of the IMF, if just four companies adopt this innovation and new technology, which is ensuing a silent revolution.

He said that $250 million innovation has been made. A silent revolution is coming through new technology.

“Schlumberger is a private sector company that is doing excellent work in Pakistan,” Dr Musadik Malik said.

He said that a group of miscreants has made it a habit to protest when heads of institutions go abroad. “Are you working against PML-N or against your own country?” he asked.

“They are putting the development and survival of their country at stake. The resolution presented in the US Congress is against Pakistan,” he added.

“They are ready to destroy the country for the sake of one person’s ego. When international companies come to Pakistan, the youth of Pakistan will get jobs. We are abolishing unnecessary laws that force the public to wander from place to place,” Dr Malik said.

“The government is working for the betterment of institutions. We are downsizing. Only institutions and ministries that benefit the public will remain,” Dr Malik said.

Malik said deregulation envisages the promotion of private sector in combination with the downsizing within the government departments.

Turning to economic situation of the country, the minister said inflation has reduced in the country due to the significant decline in the interest rate, convincing the investors to invest in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

