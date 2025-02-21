Four Pakistanis rescued from human traffickers

TEHRAN: In the wake of rising cases of human trafficking, the Embassy of Pakistan with the cooperation of Government of Iran has been successful in rescuing four Pakistani citizens on Thursday.

The human smugglers were also arrested in result of rescue operation. The Pakistanis came to Iran legally but afterwards they were kidnapped by a racket of human traffickers, who tortured them and demanded heavy ransom from their families.

The timely intervention of the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran save their lives. Ambassador, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu in his message has requested the Pakistanis who intend to come to Iran, to use legal ways and be in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in case of any untoward circumstances and be vigilant not to become victim of human smugglers.

The rescued persons Ghulam Mustafa Tabasum, Muhammad Suhail, Muhammad Arsalan and Muhammad Khurram were thankful to the Embassy of Pakistan and the Government of Iran for their untiring efforts to rescue them.