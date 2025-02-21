Dairy industry team meets Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, chaired a meeting with representatives of the Pakistan Dairy Association (PDA) to discuss industry challenges and explore policy measures for sectoral growth.

Key stakeholders from leading dairy companies attended the meeting including: Usman Zaheer Ahmed (Lead) – Fauji Foods Ltd, Syed Kashan Hasan – Engro Pakistan Ltd, Imran Hussain – Engro Pakistan Ltd., Waqar Ahmed Sheikh – Nestle Pakistan Ltd., Ahmed Umar – Haleeb Foods Ltd., Noor Aftab – Tetra Pak Pakistan Ltd., Dr. M. Nasir – Engro Pakistan Ltd.

During the discussion, the Finance Minister highlighted his recent meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga in Davos, where they deliberated on two critical issues: nutrition and food security, and climate change. He acknowledged the significance of quality dairy products in ensuring basic nutrition, reinforcing the government’s commitment to addressing food security challenges.

The Minister also informed the participants about early budget discussions this year and welcomed proposals from the business community for consideration, emphasizing the importance of stakeholder engagement in shaping business-friendly policies.

The representatives of the Pakistan Dairy Association appreciated the Finance Minister’s proactive engagement with the business community and expressed confidence in the government’s commitment to supporting the dairy sector through transparent and growth-oriented policies.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue dialogue and collaboration to ensure the dairy industry’s sustainable growth and contribution to Pakistan’s economy.

