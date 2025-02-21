Court acquits three accused in ‘attempted murder’ case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday acquitted three accused in an “attempted murder” case filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan and others.

Civil judge Shehzad Khan, while announcing its reserved verdict, acquitted Saleh Muhammad Swati, former PTI lawmaker and his gunmen Tasaduq Ali Shah and Shahzeb Ameen from the case filed by Ranjha a day after he was allegedly attacked outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)‘s office in Islamabad, where PTI workers and supporters were protesting an ECP’s verdict, which disqualified Khan in the Toshakhana case in October 2022.

In the FIR, Ranjha had stated that he appeared as a plaintiff in the Toshakhana case at the ECP. As soon as Ranjha stepped outside the ECP, he was attacked with the “intention of murder” at the “behest of PTI leadership”.

The FIR was registered at the Secretariat police station. Swati and his gunmen did not appear before the court.

The accused counsel filed an application seeking exemption of his client from personal appearance before the court. The court approved the application.

The court had already granted interim bail to the PTI founding chairman till February 27. It is pertinent to mention here that Swati had later left PTI and joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians (PTIP).

