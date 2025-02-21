Pakistan’s sustainable development: Aurangzeb, UNDP official representative discuss joint efforts

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, held a follow-up meeting on Thursday with Dr Samuel Rizk, Resident Representative – UNDP Pakistan, accompanied by his team.

The meeting focused on diversifying the approach in project implementation and developing a portfolio of initiatives aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Both sides emphasised the need to integrate SDG-driven strategies into Pakistan’s economic and development planning.

UNDP apprised of the plan to organize workshops for both the federal and provincial governments, as well as the private sector, to develop stakeholders’ consensus on the bankable projects.

To further advance these efforts, the Finance minister advised to hold a joint meeting with the Ministry of Climate Change and the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives at the earliest to explore collaborative opportunities and identify SDG-focused projects.

The Finance minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working closely with UNDP and other development partners to drive sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Pakistan.

Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Secretary Climate Change, representative from Public Private Partnership Authority, and senior officers from the Finance Division attended the meeting.

