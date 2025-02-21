Attack and firing on police van: ATC grants physical remand of Umme Hassan

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday granted the police four days of physical remand of Umme Hassan, the wife of Lal Masjid chief cleric, Maulana Abdul Aziz, along with 11 others including both men and women, in a case registered against them in the connection with the alleged attack and firing on a police van.

The ATC judge, Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the case, approved the four-day physical remand of Umme Hassan, who serves as the principal of Jamia Hafsa and six women and seven men in a case registered against them at Shehzad Town police station under terrorism charges.

The defence counsel said that Hassan and others had been arrested from the mosque and what they wanted to recover from them. What do the police want to recover from women?, he further asked.

He said that police had arrested the accused from Madani Masijid in Margalla Town.

Umme Hassan told the court that the police arrested them when they went to negotiate with the administration regarding a dispute concerning a mosque.

To this, the police told the court that the accused had forcefully taken away the building material of an under-construction madrassa on a plot allocated by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and also allegedly attacked police.

Police requested the court to grant a five-day physical remand of the accused to conduct an investigation and make recovery from them.

The judge asked the police if you have arrested the accused from the crime scene then what they wanted to recover from them.

Police want to arrest the accomplices of these accused on their identification.

The judge told the accused you had already been declared a proclaimed offender in four previous cases. We just came to know about these cases and I will soon appear before the court in these cases, she said.

