AIRLINK 189.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.29%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
MLCF 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.13%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
PAEL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PPL 175.19 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.36%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
SYM 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,822 Increased By 82.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,355 Increased By 27.9 (0.08%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

International Women’s Day: All set to launch Gender Parity Report

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Parity Report is set to be launched on International Women’s Day 2025. This report will...
Recorder Report Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Parity Report is set to be launched on International Women’s Day 2025.

This report will provide a comprehensive analysis of gender-related indicators, highlighting progress in multiple sectors.

While Pakistan has made significant reforms to enhance gender inclusivity, challenges in data collection and reporting mechanisms continue to impact international rankings, despite substantial on-ground efforts.

This was discussed at a meeting of a UN Women delegation, headed by Country Representative Jamshed Kazi that met with Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The meeting was aimed at discussing Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality and enhance women’s participation across all sectors.

The minister warmly welcomed Jamshed Kazi on his new assignment and expressed optimism about strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with UN Women to accelerate progress on women’s rights and empowerment.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society through policy reforms, institutional strengthening, and international partnerships.

Various initiatives related to women’s legal rights, economic participation, and gender mainstreaming were discussed.

Among the key topics was the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024, a landmark initiative designed to enhance women’s participation in governance, economic activities, workforce integration, financial inclusion, political representation, and access to justice.

The federal minister emphasised that Pakistan is actively implementing the directives issued under this package, focusing on legislative advancements, institutional support, and data-driven policymaking to bridge the gender gap effectively.

The UN Women delegation commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing gender equality and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government in policy development, capacity-building programs, and institutional collaborations. Both sides emphasized the need for enhanced data analytics and evidence-based decision-making to accurately reflect Pakistan’s achievements in gender parity.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their dedication to strengthening collaboration in legal reforms, policy development, and inclusive governance frameworks to ensure sustained progress in women’s empowerment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

International Women’s Day

Comments

200 characters

International Women’s Day: All set to launch Gender Parity Report

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories