International Women’s Day: All set to launch Gender Parity Report

ISLAMABAD: The Gender Parity Report is set to be launched on International Women’s Day 2025.

This report will provide a comprehensive analysis of gender-related indicators, highlighting progress in multiple sectors.

While Pakistan has made significant reforms to enhance gender inclusivity, challenges in data collection and reporting mechanisms continue to impact international rankings, despite substantial on-ground efforts.

This was discussed at a meeting of a UN Women delegation, headed by Country Representative Jamshed Kazi that met with Federal Minister for Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar.

The meeting was aimed at discussing Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to advance gender equality and enhance women’s participation across all sectors.

The minister warmly welcomed Jamshed Kazi on his new assignment and expressed optimism about strengthening Pakistan’s collaboration with UN Women to accelerate progress on women’s rights and empowerment.

The meeting reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fostering an inclusive society through policy reforms, institutional strengthening, and international partnerships.

Various initiatives related to women’s legal rights, economic participation, and gender mainstreaming were discussed.

Among the key topics was the Prime Minister’s Women Empowerment Package 2024, a landmark initiative designed to enhance women’s participation in governance, economic activities, workforce integration, financial inclusion, political representation, and access to justice.

The federal minister emphasised that Pakistan is actively implementing the directives issued under this package, focusing on legislative advancements, institutional support, and data-driven policymaking to bridge the gender gap effectively.

The UN Women delegation commended Pakistan’s efforts in advancing gender equality and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government in policy development, capacity-building programs, and institutional collaborations. Both sides emphasized the need for enhanced data analytics and evidence-based decision-making to accurately reflect Pakistan’s achievements in gender parity.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties reaffirming their dedication to strengthening collaboration in legal reforms, policy development, and inclusive governance frameworks to ensure sustained progress in women’s empowerment.

