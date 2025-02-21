AIRLINK 189.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.29%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
MLCF 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.13%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
PAEL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PPL 175.19 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.36%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
SYM 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,822 Increased By 82.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,355 Increased By 27.9 (0.08%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2025-02-21

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ECC approves income tax exemption for ICC

Recorder Report Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet approved income tax exemption for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet met Thursday under the chairmanship of Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, at the Finance Division, Islamabad. The committee deliberated on important economic matters and approved key decisions.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Petroleum, Musadik Masood Malik; Minister for Industries and Production, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Chairman FBR, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and senior officers from concerned ministries and divisions.

The ECC deliberated on the summary of Revenue Division and approved income tax exemptions for the International Cricket Council (ICC) in connection with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. These exemptions align with international best practices for hosting global sports events. Under the standardized hosting rights agreement between ICC and Pakistan, no taxes or deductions will be applied to ICC revenues, its subsidiaries, associates, officials, and non-resident delegates.

However, Pakistani residents, including the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), will remain subject to income tax on their earnings from the tournament. There will be no exemptions from Sales Tax and Federal Excise Duty (FED).

The tax exemption is not expected to result in a revenue loss, as it was a prerequisite for securing the tournament’s hosting rights.

The committee also discussed the summary of Ministry of National Food Security & Research regarding lifting of the ban on the commercial export of sheep and goats to Kuwait, but deferred the agenda for further clarification and due diligence

A Technical Supplementary Grant (TSG) of Rs. 6.859 billion was approved in favor of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) for development expenditures in the current financial year (2024-25).

Based on the summary of Petroleum Division, the ECC also approved the extension of the LNG Framework Agreement between Pakistan LNG Limited (PLL) and SOCAR Trading for another three years. Initially signed in 2023, the agreement allows PLL to procure one LNG cargo per month when required, without any financial obligations or take-or-pay commitments. The extension aligns with Pakistan’s strategy for flexible LNG procurement based on seasonal demand, ensuring cost-effective energy solutions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECC Icc PCB FBR Sales Tax TSG tax exemption income tax exemption ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Champions Trophy

Comments

200 characters

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: ECC approves income tax exemption for ICC

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories