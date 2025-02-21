AIRLINK 189.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.29%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.41%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
MLCF 48.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.13%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.18%)
PAEL 41.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.74%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PPL 175.19 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 35.53 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (2.36%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
SYM 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.84%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,822 Increased By 82.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,355 Increased By 27.9 (0.08%)
Feb 21, 2025
Markets Print 2025-02-21

Wall St falls as declines in Walmart, Palantir hit risk sentiment

Reuters Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 off record highs as a sell-off in heavyweight retailer Walmart and tech firm Palantir hit investor sentiment, while the market assessed latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

Walmart slid 6% after the world’s largest retailer forecast sales and profit for the fiscal year ending January 2026 below analysts’ estimates, as it anticipates inflation-weary consumers to pull back after several quarters of solid growth.

“(Walmart’s results) show that consumers are tightening their wallets. It makes people think this a delayed reaction to all the Fed rate hikes that have been going on over the past year,” said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

The company’s forecast dragged down other major retailers such as Target, Costco Wholesale and Dollar Tree, which fell between 1.4% and 5.6%.

Palantir Technologies, which provides governments with services such as software that visualizes army positions, shed 9.7% after the Pentagon said on Wednesday it was looking at potential budget cuts for the fiscal year 2026.

Matousek also said that Palantir’s declines, coupled with Walmart’s, are “inducing people to sell out of fear.”

Most megacap and growth stocks trended lower, with Amazon.com and Tesla down more than 1% each.

The market is also reacting to Trump’s Wednesday announcement of fresh tariffs over the next month or sooner, adding lumber and forest products to previously announced plans involving duties on imported cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Since returning to office four weeks ago, Trump has imposed an additional 10% tariff on all imports from China. He also announced, and then delayed for a month 25% tariffs on goods from Mexico and non-energy imports from Canada.

Last week, he unveiled plans to slap reciprocal tariffs on all countries that have tariffs on US goods.

Separately, minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s January policy meeting showed on Wednesday that Trump’s initial policy proposals raised inflationary concerns at the central bank.

On Thursday, data showed that the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased moderately last week, suggesting that the labor market remained on solid ground.

At 11:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 618.17 points, or 1.39%, to 44,009.42, the S&P 500 lost 49.68 points, or 0.81%, to 6,094.47 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 164.40 points, or 0.82%, to 19,891.12.

Eight of the S&P 500’s 11 sectors traded lower, with financials leading declines with a 2% fall.

US-listed shares of Alibaba Group advanced 7.4% after the Chinese e-commerce firm topped expectations for third-quarter revenue.

Hasbro jumped 11.2% after the toymaker beat quarterly profit and revenue estimates, while Baxter International gained 7.9% after the medical device maker forecast 2025 profit above estimates.

Wall Street wall street index

