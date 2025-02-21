HBL partners with Ahya to achieve net-zero and climate targets

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank, has partnered with Ahya Technologies, a Pakistani company specializing in AI-powered climate software, to accelerate its journey towards net-zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration underscores HBL’s commitment to sustainability, in line with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) goals.

This partnership provides HBL access to a suite of advanced climate software products designed to simplify emissions management and reduction with accuracy, transparency, and cost efficiency.

AhyaOS offers HBL a single platform to measure, analyze, reduce and report on all emissions, enabling the Bank to create decarbonization plans and achieve science-based targets (SBTs).

Speaking at the occasion, Salaal Hasan, CEO – Ahya, stated, “Embedding sustainability into the business model of financial institutions is a core economic need.

We are proud to partner with HBL, the region’s leading sustainable bank, in enabling their journey to net zero.

Together, we act on our shared mission in managing and reducing HBL’s emissions through AhyaOS — acting as a single source of truth for sustainability data, making it as easy to understand and report as financial data.“

Commenting on the partnership, Maya Inayat Ismail, Chairperson – HBL Sustainability Forum, said, “At HBL, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is a responsibility woven into the fabric of our operations. Partnering with Ahya Technologies marks a significant step in our aim to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2030.

We are determined to lead the way in sustainable banking, proving that financial success and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025