AIRLINK 189.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
FCCL 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.37%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.05%)
KEL 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.42%)
KOSM 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.79%)
MLCF 49.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.09%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.18%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
POWER 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.81%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.32%)
PRL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.33%)
PTC 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
SEARL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.52%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
SYM 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.12%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 12.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
TRG 62.39 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,797 Increased By 57.7 (0.05%)
KSE30 35,344 Increased By 16.7 (0.05%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-21

HBL partners with Ahya to achieve net-zero and climate targets

Press Release Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:14am

KARACHI: HBL, Pakistan’s leading bank, has partnered with Ahya Technologies, a Pakistani company specializing in AI-powered climate software, to accelerate its journey towards net-zero emissions by 2030. This collaboration underscores HBL’s commitment to sustainability, in line with the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) goals.

This partnership provides HBL access to a suite of advanced climate software products designed to simplify emissions management and reduction with accuracy, transparency, and cost efficiency.

AhyaOS offers HBL a single platform to measure, analyze, reduce and report on all emissions, enabling the Bank to create decarbonization plans and achieve science-based targets (SBTs).

Speaking at the occasion, Salaal Hasan, CEO – Ahya, stated, “Embedding sustainability into the business model of financial institutions is a core economic need.

We are proud to partner with HBL, the region’s leading sustainable bank, in enabling their journey to net zero.

Together, we act on our shared mission in managing and reducing HBL’s emissions through AhyaOS — acting as a single source of truth for sustainability data, making it as easy to understand and report as financial data.“

Commenting on the partnership, Maya Inayat Ismail, Chairperson – HBL Sustainability Forum, said, “At HBL, sustainability is not just a commitment; it is a responsibility woven into the fabric of our operations. Partnering with Ahya Technologies marks a significant step in our aim to achieve net-zero operational emissions by 2030.

We are determined to lead the way in sustainable banking, proving that financial success and environmental stewardship can go hand in hand.“

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

climate change HBL bank banking sector climate finance sustainable development climate targets net zero emissions AKDN Ahya Ahya Technologies climate software products

Comments

200 characters

HBL partners with Ahya to achieve net-zero and climate targets

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories