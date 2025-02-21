458 human smugglers, agents arrested, claims FIA

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have arrested 458 human smugglers and agents during the last two months in various raids.

According to a report issued by the agency, the FIA has started a crackdown against human smugglers, following the directives of the Interior Ministry and arrested 458 persons including eight high-wanted smugglers whose names are included in the red book of most wanted human traffickers and smugglers.

As per the report, the agency has arrested 19 proclaimed offenders of Greece boat tragedy in 2023 as well as 18 alleged human smugglers of Greece boat tragedy in 2024.

