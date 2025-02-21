Pakistan, International Road Assessment programme sign accord

MOROCCO: On the occasion of the three-day Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Morocco, Greg Smith, Country Director of the International Road Assessment Program and Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan signed agreement under which this international organisation will establish its own set up in Pakistan for the preparation, feasibility and assessment of means of communication and road infrastructure which will provide significant assistance in improving means of transportation in Pakistan.

Welcoming the agreement, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is moving towards innovation, especially in the field of communications, our motorways, Karakoram Highway and other highways compete with international standards while several steps are being taken to further improve road infrastructure, reduce accidents and increase travel facilities.

He said that despite the increase in traffic flow on national highways during the past one year, the rate of accidents, injuries and deaths has been reduced significantly, which is a very welcome development.

Aleem Khan expressed his belief that the International Road Assessment Program will bring sustainable improvement in communication facilities in Pakistan.

Greg Smith, Country Director and Acting CEO of the international organization, described Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s briefing as impressive and assured him of technical and all kinds of support from his Organization.

UN Executive Secretary for the European Commission Tatiana Molcean and UN Secretary-General’s Representative Jan Todt also called on Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in Morocco to discuss the current state of Pakistan’s communications and future plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025