AIRLINK 189.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
BOP 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.7%)
CNERGY 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
FCCL 43.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.65%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.07%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.05%)
KEL 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.09%)
MLCF 49.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.99%)
OGDC 205.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.14%)
PACE 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.87%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.57%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
POWER 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
PPL 175.19 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.44%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
SYM 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
TRG 61.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.08%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.44%)
BR100 11,953 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.06%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,822 Increased By 82.9 (0.07%)
KSE30 35,355 Increased By 27.9 (0.08%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Pakistan, International Road Assessment programme sign accord

Press Release Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:20am

MOROCCO: On the occasion of the three-day Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety in Morocco, Greg Smith, Country Director of the International Road Assessment Program and Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan signed agreement under which this international organisation will establish its own set up in Pakistan for the preparation, feasibility and assessment of means of communication and road infrastructure which will provide significant assistance in improving means of transportation in Pakistan.

Welcoming the agreement, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said that Pakistan is moving towards innovation, especially in the field of communications, our motorways, Karakoram Highway and other highways compete with international standards while several steps are being taken to further improve road infrastructure, reduce accidents and increase travel facilities.

He said that despite the increase in traffic flow on national highways during the past one year, the rate of accidents, injuries and deaths has been reduced significantly, which is a very welcome development.

Aleem Khan expressed his belief that the International Road Assessment Program will bring sustainable improvement in communication facilities in Pakistan.

Greg Smith, Country Director and Acting CEO of the international organization, described Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s briefing as impressive and assured him of technical and all kinds of support from his Organization.

UN Executive Secretary for the European Commission Tatiana Molcean and UN Secretary-General’s Representative Jan Todt also called on Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan in Morocco to discuss the current state of Pakistan’s communications and future plans.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Abdul Aleem Khan Morocco transportation road safety Greg Smith Conference on Road Safety

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, International Road Assessment programme sign accord

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories