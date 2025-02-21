AIRLINK 189.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
Govt employees protest against pension reforms, salary ‘disparities’

Fazal Sher Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:25am

ISLAMABAD: The government employees from departments on Thursday staged a protest against the pension reforms and end salary disparities.

Hundreds of government employees gathered at Secretariat Chowk under the banner of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), and attempted to march towards Parliament House but police barred them from marching ahead.

Protesters blocked all entrances to the government secretariat.

The protesting government employees chanted slogans against the recent reforms and urged the government to withdraw the recently introduced pension reforms as it will adversely impact their financial security. Police and protesters clashed during the protest.

The government employees called for an end to what they described as discriminatory policies, including the abolition of dual pensions and changes to the pension calculation formula.

Protesters also demanded a 10 per cent increase in disability allowance.

The government, which implemented the reforms on January 1, 2025, argues that the changes will reduce financial liabilities and bring Pakistan in line with international fiscal standards.

Under the new system, pensions are now calculated based on an average of the last two years’ salaries, rather than the final salary drawn.

The Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) also participated in the protest and demanded urgent action on critical issues affecting university teachers and other public sector teaching community.

A large number of university professors, lecturers and academic staff from across the country participated in the demonstration.

They demanded restoration of the tax rebate for teachers and researchers, long-awaited TTS salary raise for all cadres, reversal of anti-education policies, restoration of leave encashment and reinstatement of old pension benefits.

The negotiations of AGEGA Chief Coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa and Financial Ministry officials continued till the filing of this report.

The participants of the protest sit-in said that they would continue protest till the return of Bajwa.

Bajwa will take the protesters into confidence regarding the negotiations, the protesters said.

