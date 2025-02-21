Performance: Azma heaps praise on federal, Punjab govts

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that while it is often said that governments cannot perform in their first year, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has set new benchmarks of success in both the federation and Punjab within just a year.

“The Punjab government has delivered from the very first year, sending a message to all provinces to compete with us in service-driven politics,” Azma said, adding: “When one has nothing constructive to say, abuse is their only recourse. The public now rejects abusive language, misconduct, violence, and attacks on the federation.

Other provinces deserve developmental projects just like Punjab. Those so-called journalists and analysts who once said PML-N was over are now saying our rallies are unsuccessful.“

While addressing a press conference at the DGPR alongside Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq, the Punjab Information Minister said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government’s one-year performance is a testament to historic achievements and public service. After the elections on February 8, the country was on the brink of default, but on February 26, when Maryam Nawaz took the oath as Chief Minister, she brought stability to Punjab. “The love and success Maryam Nawaz garnered in a year are unparalleled. The inauguration of road projects in Narowal turned into a public rally, demonstrating the people’s overwhelming support for PML-N and the Punjab Chief Minister,” she said, adding: “Some so-called analysts and journalists who once claimed PML-N was finished are now questioning the success of our rallies, revealing their double standards. Maryam Nawaz has launched more than 90 historic projects for the people of Punjab.”

Azma Bokhari added that if any province wants a performance report of Maryam Nawaz’s 365 days in office, they are ready to present it as a gift. Compete in service, not in accusations. While some people have made abusing and attacking the federation their mission, the public prefers service-oriented politics. When reasoning ends, these people resort to abusive language. Those lacking proper upbringing make cheap comments about the Chief Minister’s attire and style, she said.

The Information Minister further emphasized that PML-N’s performance will remain their distinguishing feature. The upcoming year will be even better than the last. Their only priority is public service, she added.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq stated that the “Suthra Punjab” project offers equal benefits to both the rich and poor. They have earned a place in people’s hearts through cleanliness and infrastructure development. He mentioned that the master plans for all districts of Punjab are nearing approval. “Every city in Punjab will soon have a modern sanitation and sewage system. Development plans for Lahore now include sewerage and other infrastructure projects in all informal settlements,” he added.

The Local Government Minister added that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assigned them the task of cleaning all cities and villages. To date, 140 out of 154 tehsils in Punjab have been outsourced, while the Waste Management Company is directly managing operations in 14 tehsils, he said.

Zeeshan Rafiq highlighted that cleanliness is benefiting the economy and the people of Punjab. Under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, over 125,000 jobs were to be created, with more than 91,000 people already employed, he said.

