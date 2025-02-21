Minister inaugurates PU’s book fair

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat Khan said that friendship with books is the easiest way and solution to success and the restoration of book culture is our mission. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Pakistan’s largest three-day book fair organised by Punjab University at IER Corridor here on Thursday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, deans of various faculties, heads of departments, faculty members, students from schools, colleges and various universities along, children, and thousands of people from all walks of life, were present.

In his address, Rana Sikandar Hayat said that three hundred thousand people are expected to participate in the three-day book fair organised by PU. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is encouraging such activities because she is ensuring access to higher education for all.

The provincial minister said that he bought many books in the book fair while also inquired about the new editions of some books.

