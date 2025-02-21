Rainfall will have positive impact on crops

LAHORE: Farmers have welcomed the Thursday rain, saying that it will not only end the long dry spell experienced by the province but also positively impact the standing wheat crop.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial agriculture department, almost all regions of Punjab have benefited from this blessing of rain. The recent rainfall has been particularly beneficial for crops in rain-fed areas. Additionally, the rain has provided atmospheric nitrogen to the crops.

He further said that recent rainfall would have an excellent impact on standing crops, particularly wheat. The effects of the rain are expected to increase wheat production in Punjab significantly.

Agriculture Republic, a think tank, co-founder Aamer Hayat Bhandara observed that the recent rainfall, after nearly four months of dry conditions, has arrived and is in good quantity, leading to significant benefits to crops, especially wheat. “This moisture will enhance soil fertility, support healthy plant growth, and improve grain formation, ultimately boosting yields. Where there is good rain, it will also reduce the need for irrigation, lowering production costs for farmers.

Additionally, it helps recharge groundwater levels and revitalizes other seasonal crops, offering much-needed relief to the agriculture sector and ensuring food security for the next year,“ he added.

Abad-ur-Rehman, a progressive farmer and Director of the Farmers Associate of Pakistan (FAP), claimed that they had very little rain in the Chichawatni area. But, at the same time, admitted that it would have a very positive impact on wheat and other crops. However, he said that crops might sustain some damage where the areas received hail storms.

“The wheat crop has now entered the booting stage, and at this phase, rainfall is highly beneficial for its growth,” said the Agriculture Department’s spokesperson. Dry weather was creating a lot of concerns, which is why a special Salat-al-Istisqa (prayer for rain) was offered last Friday under the Agriculture Department, Punjab, the spokesman concluded.

