Pakistan Print 2025-02-21

Amendments in Rules of Procedure, Conduct of Business of Senate, 2012 approved

Recorder Report Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 07:57am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges, unanimously, approved the amendments in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Senate, 2012.

The committee met with Senator Taj Haider in the chair at the Parliament Lodges on Thursday.

After a detailed discussion, the committee, unanimously, passed all the suggested amendments moved by Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui regarding the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Senate, 2012.

The committee discussed the matter of the nomination of a panel of presiding officers to run the house during the absence of the chairman and deputy chairman. It was decided that the secretary Senate can announce the panel of presiding officers after coordination with the chairman or deputy chairman. The committee discussed the privilege motions moved separately by senators, Mir Dostain Khan Domki, Saadia Abbasi, and Saifullah Abro.

The committee addressed the grievances of the members and directed the concerned authorities to cooperate with the politicians.

The committee also took up the matter submitted by Senator Saifullah Abro regarding the non-responsive attitude of the Sindh Police towards his requests. In response, the SSP apologised to the honourable member. The chairman of the committee emphasised that officers must maintain strong communication channels with the politicians of their areas to ensure an ideal law and order situation.

Regarding another concern raised by Abro about the withdrawal of security by the Sindh Police, the chairman committee stressed the police that it is the basic job of an officer to protect every citizen of Pakistan. The committee recommended to submit a formal request to the Home Department, Sindh, to provide security to the honourable member, as Abro is the only politician in Sindh who belongs to the opposition benches.

The chairman also expressed his personal grievances regarding the performance of the Sindh Police.

The committee also discussed the “poor performance” of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), which was highlighted by Senator Saadia Abbasi.

In response, the vice-chancellor informed the committee about his recent appointment in January 2025.

He stated that PIDE was established solely to support the government in economic affairs, including budget planning and other financial matters.

He admitted that PIDE had not been very active since 2018, but now it is actively focusing on its core responsibilities and is planning to introduce PhD programmes in five additional courses besides economics.

He stated that they are in the process of developing a five-year plan to empower PIDE.

Regarding the privilege motion of Senator Mir Dostain Khan Domki against Lall Jam Jaffar, secretary of Communication and Works, Government of Balochistan, the committee expressed displeasure over the absence of the Secretary Communication, Balochistan.

The committee recommended to take stern action against the officer and communicating the same to the chief secretary, Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

