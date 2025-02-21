AIRLINK 189.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.27%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-21

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The world is drawing lessons from us

Anjum Ibrahim Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 06:53am

“A journalist from a Western media outlet sanctimoniously asked the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of Russia, in Riyadh as to how they could negotiate a peace deal without Ukraine at the table.”

“He was right.”

“Question: did he pose the same question to the participants of the 16 June 2024 summit on peace in Ukraine that was held in Switzerland without Russia – a country that was not invited?”

“Ha ha yes, well, we know by now that ours is not the only country where the deep state’s views may prevail on the media.”

“Anyway, in the summit all member states of the European Union attended, right led by the then Biden’s Secretary of State?”

“Hmmmm akin to the dog wagging the tail.”

“Right, and need I add the tail can wag the dog but only in relation to Israel.”

“So Europe as the tail is being wagged by the dog and Israel as the tail is wagging the dog, is that right!”

“Yes, going back to the Western media outlet the USAID has given money to this channel too hasn’t it, and this in spite of the fact that this channel relies on all who use the internet in its home country (with live TV available) to pay the licence fee even though they are certainly not watching the channel?”

“I see that the world is drawing lessons from us. Pakistan television, which no one in the Land of the Pure is watching except those that the channel covers, that would be the federal cabinet, Notification Maryam Nawaz…”

“But there is one man who is watching it, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Because that is the only channel he is allowed to watch.”

“That’s right, and he has no access to social media or YouTube where he can watch the European channel give a one-sided view with no historical background perspective, like in the Israeli genocide in Gaza…”

“One question: European protests, read statements contrary to the US policy on Ukraine, go the same way as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protests, in the cesspool of non-events…”

“Interesting question.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PARTLY FACETIOUS

