Technology

2025-02-21

‘89pc of parents use gadgets to entertain, occupy their children’

Recorder Report Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:02am

ISLAMABAD: A survey of a global cyber security company revealed that 89 percent of parents use gadgets to entertain and occupy their children while travelling or during free time.

According to a Kaspersky survey released on Thursday, over half (52 percent) of children in the META region (Middle East, Turkey, and Africa) receive their first personal device – a smartphone or tablet – quite early, at the age of 3-7 years.

However, nearly a quarter of respondents in the META region (22%) have not discussed Internet safety rules with their children. This means that some of the children, who are often left one-on-one with their devices, are not always aware of how to behave safely online.

The children themselves admit that gadgets play a significant role in their lives. According to their own admission, 78% in the META region cannot live without their gadgets. Smartphones, tablets and game consoles are at the top of the list of the most desirable devices for children. This emphasizes the critical need for children to understand that they can be exposed to threats online, what this means and how to safely navigate this through appropriate device rules and guidelines.

“Most parents give their children gadgets in order to entertain them, spare some time for themselves or calm down their kids. However, children shouldn’t use digital devices uncontrolled. Rather parents should monitor their child’s digital life better. This can be done by limiting screen time and holding conversations, however, a security solution is also needed”, commented SeifallahJedidi, Head of Consumer Channel in the Middle East, Turkiye and Africa at Kaspersky.

