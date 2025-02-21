AIRLINK 189.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.29%)
Pakistan

Fake news and misinformation: Minister seeks international media’s collaboration

Recorder Report Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 08:07am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar has emphasised the importance of international media collaboration to counter fake news and misinformation, which he termed as the biggest challenge of the modern era.

Speaking at a panel discussion during the Saudi Media Forum 2025, he highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 has taken practical shape and stressed the need for partnerships with global media organisations to foster development.

The panel discussion, titled, “How Can Partnerships Between Regional and Global Media Help Local Media Grow?”, featured distinguished speakers, including FIPP CEO Alastair Lewis, SRMG Think Managing Director Nida Al-Mubarak, and media director and board chairperson of SMF Animation Yuliana Slašiwa.

Minister Tarar underlined the necessity of responsible artificial intelligence (AI) usage in social media, ensuring fairness and impartiality. He stated that Pakistan’s media landscape is evolving to meet modern demands, with a focus on dynamic and inclusive journalism.

“Pakistan, with a population of 240 million, has 180 million people connected to online services, and 60 per cent of its population is under 30 years of age. We are home to one of the world’s oldest civilisations, the Indus Valley Civilization, and have incredible stories to share. Our people are not only resilient but also the guardians of the world’s second-highest peak, K2,” he remarked.

He also pointed out the crucial role of international media partnerships, particularly with SRMG’s Urdu News, Arab News, and Independent Urdu, in spreading awareness about social issues. He stressed that collaborations with global media partners could bring transformative change to local media outlets by enhancing skills and expertise.

Highlighting global concerns, Tarar called for transparency in reporting on major international crises, including the situation in Gaza. He urged the global media to present accurate and real-time information about humanitarian crises so the world could understand the reality of ongoing atrocities.

He referenced the World Economic Forum’s recent report, which identified fake news and misinformation as the greatest threat of the present era, surpassing concerns such as nuclear war, climate change, and health crises. He suggested the creation of an international fact-checking body leveraging AI to verify information globally.

“Fake news spreads faster than truth. Social media algorithms often restrict or remove posts related to Gaza and Palestine, demonstrating the need for a fair and unbiased system. AI and digital platforms must ensure equal representation of all perspectives,” he stated.

The minister highlighted Pakistan’s vast talent pool, citing examples of Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai, and mountaineer Samina Baig, who have made the nation proud.

