Afghanistan team can ignore boycott calls, says skipper Shahidi

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2025 05:22pm

KARACHI: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi on Thursday said calls from other nations for a boycott of their matches because of the treatment of women by the ruling Taliban did not effect his team.

Afghanistan open their Group B campaign in the Champions Trophy against South Africa in Karachi on Friday.

Last month South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie backed demands from British politicians for a playing boycott of Afghanistan.

The England and Wales Cricket Board resisted the demand to boycott their Champions Trophy group game, but said they would not host Afghanistan in a bilateral series.

Australia, also in Group B, have cancelled a Twenty20 international series and a Test against Afghanistan in the last two years, but plan to play their trophy game.

Shahidi said he was unperturbed.

“We only control things inside the ground, that’s our job,” Shahidi said in a press conference in Karachi on Thursday. “The other things cannot put us under pressure.”

Fallen white-ball kings England in search of Champions Trophy revival

Afghanistan face England in Lahore on February 26 and Australia at the same venue two days later.

“The whole world knows that we are playing well, especially in the last three years so we are focused on our play and here also we do the control things,” Shahidi said.

Having learnt most of their cricket in the refugee camps in Pakistan during the Soviet invasion of their country in 1970s, the Afghanistan team have risen by leaps and bounds.

They shocked three former champions – England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – at the 2023 one-day World Cup in India. They were the losing semi-finalists in the Twenty20 World Cup last year, held in the United States and the West Indies.

Shahidi said his team was not overawed by South Africa.

“We have recently beaten South Africa in Sharjah so we have that confidence with us and we are not under any pressure,” said Shahidi of his team’s 2-1 win last year.

Afghanistan skipper vowed his team wants to win the Trophy.

“We are doing very good so we are here to win the final and not just to participate. We are definitely hundred per cent looking to win this event.”

Afghanistan boast quality spinners with Rashid Khan, ranked second in the world in one-day internationals, leading the attack.

They also have hard hitting batters in Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi.

The Champions Trophy – the first global event hosted by Pakistan in three decades – opened on Wednesday with New Zealand beating the host country by 60 runs in Group A.

India and Bangladesh are the other two teams in the Group. Top-two teams from each Group will qualify for the semi-finals.

