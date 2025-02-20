AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sabalenka blames lack of focus for Dubai exit

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 05:05pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka blamed a lack of focus and motivation for her last-16 defeat at the Dubai Championships, where she fell 6-3 6-2 to world number 38 Clara Tauson.

Sabalenka, who won the Qatar Open in 2020, suffered a second-round defeat to Ekaterina Alexandrova in Doha last week.

Three times Grand Slam champion Sabalenka started her season with a title in Brisbane but has struggled for form after failing to win a third consecutive Australian Open last month.

“I’d say that for the last couple of years, I’m not doing well in the Middle East. I believe we need to change something in the preparation … because every time I don’t feel well playing here,” the 26-year-old Belarusian said after Wednesday’s match.

“Even health-wise I’m struggling. Australia always taking a lot of energy out of me … “

Sabalenka ‘fully recovered’ from Australian Open final loss

“I believe that I’m not that hungry on court. I’m kind of like all over the place in my thoughts and not consistent. The decisions I’m making on the court are a bit wrong and emotionally I’m not on my best.”

The 22-year-old Dane broke Sabalenka’s serve six times to secure her first WTA 1000 quarter-final spot. Her victory also served as payback for her third-round loss to Sabalenka at Melbourne Park.

“Last time, I had my chances, but I didn’t take them,” Tauson said. “Today I was really free in my mind. I knew she had to beat me and I’m the underdog all the way, and I was really enjoying my time out on the court.”

Elena Rybakina, seeded sixth, beat Paula Badosa 4-6 7-6(8) 7-6(2) to make the quarter-finals.

World number two Iga Swiatek cruised through the last eight with a 7-5 6-0 win over Ukranian Dayana Yastremska while Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini’s Dubai title defence ended with a 6-4 6-0 loss to American wildcard Sofia Kenin.

Aryna Sabalenka Qatar Open Dubai Championships

Comments

200 characters

Sabalenka blames lack of focus for Dubai exit

IMF set to issue $1 billion in climate finance to Pakistan next week: report

Asyad Holdings, Wafi Energy plan further investment in Pakistan

Buying continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 400 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Read more stories