AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
BOP 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
CNERGY 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 43.41 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (7.05%)
FFL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.92%)
FLYNG 26.37 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.66%)
HUBC 130.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 13.84 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.9%)
KEL 4.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.48%)
KOSM 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.4%)
MLCF 49.51 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (5.03%)
OGDC 204.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
PACE 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.23%)
PAEL 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (4.67%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (7.15%)
POWER 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.09%)
PPL 174.44 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.45%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.79%)
PTC 24.99 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (6.39%)
SEARL 97.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.02%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
SSGC 31.10 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.57%)
SYM 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
TPLP 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
TRG 61.66 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.9%)
WAVESAPP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Business & Finance

Phillips 66 leases new fuel oil floating storage vessel at Singapore storage hub

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 04:54pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: The Singapore trading arm of U.S.-based refiner Phillips 66 has recently leased a new floating storage vessel along the Singapore and Malacca Straits for storing fuel oil, market sources told Reuters.

The 300,000 metric-tons capacity Southern Emperor is the latest addition to 19 existing fuel oil floating storage vessels along the Straits chartered by various market participants, said sources.

So far, Phillips 66 has been partially renting the EM Splendour for fuel oil storage.

The Singapore and Malacca Straits are a key location for fuel oil storage in Asia, with traders building inventories of the fuel around the world’s largest bunkering port of Singapore.

Total volume of fuel oil in floating storage on the Straits is estimated at over 2.6 million tons, based on data from shipping analytics firm Kpler this month.

The number of tankers used for storing fuel oil on the Straits is expected to hold largely stable into this year, market sources said.

