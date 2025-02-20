AIRLINK 190.16 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (0.75%)
Life & Style

A minute with: actor Amanda Warren on joining ‘The Night Agent’

Reuters Published February 20, 2025 Updated February 20, 2025 04:30pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Actor Amanda Warren takes on the role of a no-nonsense veteran of the secret U.S. Night Action investigative program in the second season of popular Netflix action thriller series ‘The Night Agent’.

The show’s return sees protagonist Peter, played by Gabriel Basso, now a Night Agent himself facing new dangers and conspiracies all while struggling to trust his superior, Catherine, played by Warren.

One of Netflix’s biggest hits, ‘The Night Agent’ premiered its second season last month and its third series is currently in production.

In an interview with Reuters, Warren talked about joining the show, preparing for her role and filming in her hometown of New York. Below are excerpts edited for length and clarity.

Q: What was it like joining the show after the success of season one?

“I was like a kid in a candy store at Disney World… You know, you’re on location, you’re just living your dreams and everyone’s saying, ‘This is the dream. We’re on a top-rated show and they’ve invited us for a second season. We have all these new faces and welcome’. And so it felt very welcoming.”

Q: How did you prepare for the role?

Warren: “How I prepared for it was just seeing what the changes were and dynamic with…Peter Sutherland…What the dynamics were with his superiors in the first season, in contrast to what we would be doing in the second season of the series. So how was she different? How would the dynamic be different? What did she know about Peter going into this that she may not necessarily like, that rubs her the wrong way?”

Q: Why do you think the show is a success?

Warren: “Having a cast and crew and a creative team that really honors what’s on the page…and (makes) sure that it’s cohesive in that way, I think is why it works. Everyone’s firmly invested in people having a good time and that sense of escapism.”

Q: What was your most fun takeaway from making season two?

Warren: “(It) was being able to film in my hometown of New York City in… locations that… you just don’t dream of having locked down, like Brooklyn Bridge Park at 2 a.m.”

A minute with: actor Amanda Warren on joining ‘The Night Agent’

