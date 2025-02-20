AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.66%)
BOP 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1%)
CNERGY 7.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
FCCL 43.49 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (7.25%)
FFL 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.58%)
FLYNG 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.18%)
HUBC 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.01%)
KEL 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.28%)
KOSM 6.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.09%)
MLCF 50.00 Increased By ▲ 2.86 (6.07%)
OGDC 205.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.22%)
PACE 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.03%)
PAEL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.39%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (7.77%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.9%)
PPL 175.20 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.89%)
PRL 34.78 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.99%)
PTC 25.35 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (7.92%)
SEARL 97.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.62%)
TELE 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.83%)
TPLP 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.58%)
TRG 61.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.82%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
WTL 1.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,961 Increased By 56.1 (0.47%)
BR30 35,673 Increased By 313.4 (0.89%)
KSE100 113,739 Increased By 396.7 (0.35%)
KSE30 35,328 Increased By 35.3 (0.1%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia says retook 64% of area seized by Ukraine in Kursk

AFP Published 20 Feb, 2025 02:38pm

MOSCOW: Russia has recaptured 64 percent of the territory captured by Ukraine in the Kursk border region since Kyiv’s offensive there last summer, a senior Russian military leader said Thursday.

The Russian army rarely gives figures on the amount of territory taken by Ukraine in Kursk, which spans nearly 30,000 square kilometres.

“More than 800 square kilometres (309 square miles) have been liberated, which amounts to about 64 percent of the territory initially occupied” by Ukraine, Sergei Rudskoi, first deputy head of Russia’s General Staff, told the Krasnaya Zvezda military newspaper.

Based on Rudskoi’s statements, Ukraine still controls more than 400 square kilometres in Kursk.

Ukraine’s commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said last week Kyiv controlled around 500 square kilometres in Kursk, territory it sees as an important bargaining chip in any talks on ending the war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday his troops had crossed the border into Ukraine overnight, in what state media reported was an offensive from the Kursk region. Ukraine rejected this as a “lie”.

“Currently the initiative in the Kursk region is fully on our side. Russian forces are advancing in all directions,” Rudskoi said.

He added that in Ukraine’s Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, Russia had taken “around 75 percent of the territory” and in the eastern Lugansk region, Ukraine controls “less than one percent”.

Months after launching its full-scale offensive on February 24, 2022, Moscow announced the annexation of all these four regions, despite not fully controlling any of them.

In 2024, Rudskoi said Russia took “almost 4,500 square kilometres of territory” in Ukraine, calling this a “breakthrough” year.

Since the start of 2025, Russia has taken “over 600 square kilometres more”, he added.

“The Kyiv regime will not be able to significantly change the situation on the battlefield any more,” Rudskoi added.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine peace talks Russian drone attacks Kursk

Comments

200 characters

Russia says retook 64% of area seized by Ukraine in Kursk

Advisory body tells PM how to fuel economy

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 800 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

New record: gold price per tola reaches 309,000 in Pakistan

Pakistan to export 100,000 metric tons of water buffalo meat to Indonesia

Lotte Chemical Korea finalizes deal to divest entire stake in Pakistani subsidiary

Pakistan’s power generation decreases in January as demand dips

Imam-ul-Haq replaces injured Fakhar Zaman in Champions Trophy 2025

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Hamas hands over bodies of youngest Gaza hostages taken from Israel

Read more stories