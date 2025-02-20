AIRLINK 191.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.35%)
BOP 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
CNERGY 7.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 44.10 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (8.75%)
FFL 15.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.52%)
FLYNG 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (5.35%)
HUBC 131.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.57%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.86%)
KEL 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.64%)
KOSM 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.62%)
MLCF 50.60 Increased By ▲ 3.46 (7.34%)
OGDC 206.46 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (0.81%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (4.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
PIBTL 8.88 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (9.49%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.24%)
PPL 175.35 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (0.98%)
PRL 34.47 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.09%)
PTC 25.07 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (6.73%)
SEARL 98.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.11 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.6%)
SYM 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.01%)
TELE 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.95%)
TPLP 12.32 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.65%)
TRG 62.56 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.37%)
WAVESAPP 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
WTL 1.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.35%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 12,013 Increased By 107.4 (0.9%)
BR30 35,969 Increased By 609.9 (1.72%)
KSE100 114,134 Increased By 791.7 (0.7%)
KSE30 35,467 Increased By 175.2 (0.5%)
European shares flat as losses in energy counter industrials’ boost

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 01:46pm

European shares were steady on Thursday as gains in industrials and materials were offset by declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and healthcare.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 552.47 points. The benchmark index logged its worst day so far in 2025 in the previous session.

The industrial goods and services sector rose 0.6%, led by a 5.4% jump in Schneider Electric after the electrical equipment maker forecast a bigger-than-expected rise in its 2025 profit margin.

Siemens gained 1.1% after the engineering company said it was selling a 2% stake in healthcare subsidiary Siemens Healthineers, raising roughly 1.45 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Basic resources advanced 1.1% following a 3.7% gain in Anglo American after the miner posted its annual results.

Europe stocks continue record run on defence sector boost

In contrast, healthcare sector lost nearly 1%. Tecan Group dropped 5% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Swiss life science equipment maker’s stock to “hold” from “buy”.

The oil and gas sector lost 0.2% as Tenaris shed 5% after the Italian steel pipes maker warned that a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminium will create a “high level of uncertainty”.

European shares European stocks European STOXX 600 index

