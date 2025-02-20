European shares flat as losses in energy counter industrials’ boost

European shares were steady on Thursday as gains in industrials and materials were offset by declines in heavyweight sectors such as energy and healthcare.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index held its ground at 552.47 points. The benchmark index logged its worst day so far in 2025 in the previous session.

The industrial goods and services sector rose 0.6%, led by a 5.4% jump in Schneider Electric after the electrical equipment maker forecast a bigger-than-expected rise in its 2025 profit margin.

Siemens gained 1.1% after the engineering company said it was selling a 2% stake in healthcare subsidiary Siemens Healthineers, raising roughly 1.45 billion euros ($1.5 billion).

Basic resources advanced 1.1% following a 3.7% gain in Anglo American after the miner posted its annual results.

Europe stocks continue record run on defence sector boost

In contrast, healthcare sector lost nearly 1%. Tecan Group dropped 5% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Swiss life science equipment maker’s stock to “hold” from “buy”.

The oil and gas sector lost 0.2% as Tenaris shed 5% after the Italian steel pipes maker warned that a U.S. tariff hike on steel and aluminium will create a “high level of uncertainty”.