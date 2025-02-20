AIRLINK 191.60 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.51%)
Feb 20, 2025
World

China says ‘doing its best’ to push for tariff negotiations with EU

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025

BEIJING: China has been “doing its best” to push for negotiations with the European Union over its tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles, a commerce ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, almost four months after the punitive import curbs took effect.

The bloc voted to increase the tariffs to as much as 45.3% in October after the European Commission - which oversees EU trade policy - launched an anti-subsidy probe into whether Chinese firms benefited from preferential grants and financing as well as land, batteries and raw materials at below market prices.

“China has been doing its best to push for negotiations with the EU,” He Yadong said. “It is hoped that the EU will take notice of the call from industry and promote bilateral investment cooperation through dialogue and consultation.”

EU trade chief says bloc will respond swiftly to US tariffs

China launched its own probes last year into imports of EU brandy, dairy and pork products.

He told reporters China’s anti-dumping probe into Europe’s pork products and anti-subsidy investigation into the 27-strong bloc’s dairy trade were still ongoing, when asked how the cases were progressing.

“We will conduct the investigation in an open and transparent manner in accordance with Chinese laws and regulations and World Trade Organization rules,” he added.

China’s commerce ministry in December decided to extend its anti-dumping investigation into EU brandy imports by three months to April 5.

