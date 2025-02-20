AIRLINK 191.50 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (1.46%)
BOP 13.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
FCCL 41.08 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.31%)
FFL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.18%)
FLYNG 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
HUBC 132.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.12%)
KEL 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.02%)
KOSM 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.7%)
MLCF 48.75 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.42%)
OGDC 204.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.15%)
PACE 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.55%)
PAEL 40.10 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (2.85%)
PIAHCLA 17.04 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.25%)
PIBTL 9.11 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.33%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.96%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.2%)
PRL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
PTC 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.73%)
SEARL 99.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.91%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.73%)
SYM 17.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.66%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
TRG 62.20 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (1.78%)
WAVESAPP 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
BR100 11,957 Increased By 51.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,667 Increased By 307.9 (0.87%)
KSE100 113,846 Increased By 503.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 35,379 Increased By 86.7 (0.25%)
Feb 20, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier’s challenge for win at Doha

Reuters Published 20 Feb, 2025 11:03am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz withstood a charge from qualifier Luca Nardi for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 victory in the second round of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha on Wednesday.

Spain’s Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the world, converted 5 of 11 break-point opportunities, to 2 of 5 for Italy’s Nardi, who had five double faults. Alcaraz won the opening set and was up 4-1 in the second when Nardi, No. 85 in the world, roared back to force a third set.

Alcaraz, winner of 12 straight matches at ATP 500 events, next faces Czech Jiri Lehecka, who ousted Hungary’s Fabian Marozsan 6-4, 6-2.

Second-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia, fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and eighth-seeded Jack Draper of Great Britain all won matches in straight sets.

Carlos Alcaraz posts hard-fought win at Doha World No. 3

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini eliminated the Netherlands’ Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (4), 6-7 (6), 6-4, and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime won in walkover of Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic, who withdrew due to a right leg injury.

Carlos Alcaraz

Comments

200 characters

Carlos Alcaraz holds off qualifier’s challenge for win at Doha

Buying spree continues, KSE-100 gains over 500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

ECC likely to allow export of goats to Kuwait

SOEs post 14pc decrease in losses YoY

Bank of Khyber begins transition to Islamic banking

Oil prices ease after report of US crude inventories rise

8 Development Finance Institutions caution govt

PAC takes notice of PSM land grab

CJP takes up NJPMC meeting agenda with PM Shehbaz

Until JV firm is formed: PSO to leverage SOCAR’s network in Singapore

Read more stories