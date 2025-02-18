AIRLINK 186.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.24%)
CNERGY 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
FCCL 37.35 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.73%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.13%)
HUBC 132.62 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.68%)
HUMNL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
KOSM 5.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.84%)
MLCF 46.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.85%)
OGDC 200.50 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.53%)
PACE 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.36%)
PIAHCLA 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.16%)
POWER 10.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.3%)
PPL 170.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PRL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.31%)
PTC 23.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.12%)
SEARL 95.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.35%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SSGC 31.39 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (3.87%)
SYM 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.26%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (5.29%)
TRG 60.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.06%)
WAVESAPP 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.36%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
BR100 11,788 Increased By 24.3 (0.21%)
BR30 34,664 Increased By 113.6 (0.33%)
KSE100 112,103 Increased By 359.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 34,928 Increased By 121.2 (0.35%)
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz posts hard-fought win at Doha World No. 3

Reuters Published 18 Feb, 2025 10:53am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz found himself trailing in the second set to Croatia’s Marin Cilic, but battled back for a 6-4, 6-4 win Monday in the opening round at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.

With Cilic – the former World No. 3 – on the verge of taking a 5-3 lead in the second set, Alcaraz rebounded while serving at 0-40 down and notched 14 of the next 19 points to seal the victory.

Alcaraz, who saved five of six break points, will face World No. 7 Novak Djokovic of Croatia if both reach the semifinals. Czech Jiri Lehecka upset No. 7 seed Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria 6-4, 6-4, taking 35 of 40 first-serve points (88 percent) and saving both break points he faced.

Carlos Alcaraz, Alex de Minaur in Rotterdam final

Other first-round winners included No. 8 seed Jack Draper of Great Britain, Fabian Marozsan of Hungary and Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.

Rio Open Taiwanese qualifier Chun-Hsin Tseng stunned third-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-2, 7-5 in the first round at Rio de Janeiro.

Tseng, ranked 125th in the world, finished with a 6-0 edge in aces en route to the 1-hour, 36-minute victory. Another Chilean, sixth-seeded Nicolas Jarry, rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentine qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

The home fans had four Brazilian players to cheer on, but only one advanced, as wild card Thiago Monteiro nipped Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko defeated wild card Felipe Meligeni Alves 6-4, 6-2; Argentina’s Francisco Comesana eliminated Gustavo Heide 7-6 (2), 6-7 (7), 6-3; and Spain’s Jaume Munar topped Thiago Seyboth Wild 6-4, 3-6, 6-0.

